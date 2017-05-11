It’s the week of the NBA combine in Chicago and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors has a few choice words about the event.

Durant, who infamously had an up-and-down combine because of his performance in strength drills, doesn’t have the fondest memories of his time there. So much so, he’s openly suggesting top prospects are better off sitting out.

He was blunt when asked by ESPN’s Chris Haynes what top prospects should do: “Stay your ass home, work out and get better on your own time.”

He then recalled his own situation during testing:

“I remember it like it was yesterday. All the strength coaches were laughing at me and s—. They were giggling with each other that I couldn’t lift 185 pounds, and I was like, ‘All right, keep laughing. Keep laughing.’ It was a funny thing, because I was the only one that couldn’t lift it and I was struggling to lift it. I was embarrassed at that point, but I’m like, ‘Give me a basketball, please. Give me a ball.’ “

Durant has the last laugh, of course, and is one of the biggest reasons the NBA game has changed dramatically over the years. The odds coaches will buy so much into strength testing these days seem slim to none.

That said, only the very top prospects should heed Durant’s advice. Show up, get measured and let the tape do the talking.

For others, though, combine workouts and drills are a way to stand out while competing against the best of the best. Those flirting with the lottery or even first-round status can use the event to cement stock while others don’t.

Durant’s advice doesn’t apply to everyone, but it’s not hard to understand why he feels the way he does about the combine.