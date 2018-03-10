Kevin Durant is used to being heckled by fans of opposing teams, as he’s taken on the role of antagonist since joining the Warriors.

One particular Blazers fans that was seated courtside at Moda Center for Friday’s game was heard yelling at him, and it’s unclear exactly what was said, but it was enough for security to be called.

The fan was escorted out of Moda Center, and KD blew him a kiss on the way out.

KD exchanges words with a Blazers fan sitting courtside, blows him kisses as he gets kicked out 👀 pic.twitter.com/VY1E12szEx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2018

The kiss gesture probably wasn’t necessary, and those types of actions are why Durant continues to grow out of favor with fans of opposing teams.