Warriors star Kevin Durant showed some love for one of Atlanta’s most popular celebrities after Friday’s 114-109 win over the Hawks at Philips Arena.

Durant approached one of Migos’ rappers, Quavo, and gifted him his jersey, which is something that a lot of people would go nuts for.

Kevin Durant takes the jersey off his back and gives it right to Quavo 👏 pic.twitter.com/WO1MK15pRK — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 3, 2018

We hope to not see the jersey listed on eBay in the coming days, as Quavo is a lucky guy.

As for Durant, he dropped 28 points on an efficient 12-of-19 shooting performance in the win, as the Warriors continue their dominance during their East Coast road trip. They’ve still yet to lose a game, and are 3-0 on the East Coast so far.