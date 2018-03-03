Quantcast
Kevin Durant gives jersey to Migos rapper after win over Hawks
Posted by on March 3, 2018

Warriors star Kevin Durant showed some love for one of Atlanta’s most popular celebrities after Friday’s 114-109 win over the Hawks at Philips Arena.

Durant approached one of Migos’ rappers, Quavo, and gifted him his jersey, which is something that a lot of people would go nuts for.

We hope to not see the jersey listed on eBay in the coming days, as Quavo is a lucky guy.

As for Durant, he dropped 28 points on an efficient 12-of-19 shooting performance in the win, as the Warriors continue their dominance during their East Coast road trip. They’ve still yet to lose a game, and are 3-0 on the East Coast so far.