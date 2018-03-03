Posted byon
Warriors star Kevin Durant showed some love for one of Atlanta’s most popular celebrities after Friday’s 114-109 win over the Hawks at Philips Arena.
Durant approached one of Migos’ rappers, Quavo, and gifted him his jersey, which is something that a lot of people would go nuts for.
We hope to not see the jersey listed on eBay in the coming days, as Quavo is a lucky guy.
As for Durant, he dropped 28 points on an efficient 12-of-19 shooting performance in the win, as the Warriors continue their dominance during their East Coast road trip. They’ve still yet to lose a game, and are 3-0 on the East Coast so far.