It was late when Kevin Durant and the Warriors returned to the Bay Area, early Tuesday morning, but that didn’t stop fans from showering the Finals MVP with praise upon his return.

And KD was receptive, getting out of his car with the MVP trophy, and celebrating along with them.

Kevin Durant got out of his car to celebrate with Warriors fans (via anthonyVslater/Twitter @nba, h/t @houseofhighlights) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Let the celebrations begin!