The Utah Jazz mascot tried to steal the spotlight in the waning minutes of Saturday night’s game, and Kevin Durant was having one of it.

Jazz Bear stayed out there a bit too long, in an attempt to pump up the crowd at Vivant Smart Home Arena with just three minutes remaining in the game. The Warriors were attempting to inbound the ball at the time, and Durant had some words for the Jazz mascot.

“Get the f— off the court,” Durant appeared to say.

KD was nearly unstoppable in the game. He dropped 38 points on a 15-of-26 shooting performance, and was the difference-maker in the 102-91 win. So if he tells you to get off the court — you get off the court.