Kevin Durant hasn’t forgotten about former teammates like Dion Waiters and Andre Roberson.

A year after cashing in with the Golden State Warriors on the open market, Waiters and Roberson did the same, inking big deals with teams.

Roberson cashed in on his restricted status, sticking with the Oklahoma City Thunder and getting three years and $30 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Waiters got four years and $52 million to stick with the Miami Heat, per Wojnarowski .

Durant took to his official Youtube page to congratulate both:

Should I take full credit for Fly Dre getting paid? Probably not, but I will anyway. You’re welcome dre. Dion, My first born. 😂😂 I’ll always take credit for your success. We both know that.

Kidding aside, Durant also congratulated both of them in a serious manner:

I LOVE MY BROTHERS, THEY DESERVE IT ALL. They work tirelessly and they stress over basketball, that’s real love and dedication to something. Once u have that, u get paid for it.

Though he has a reputation as a villain as of late after joining the Warriors and going on to win a title, Durant continues to have one of the league’s best personalities and from a public outlook it doesn’t seem like he’s burned a ton of bridges in the league.

And hey, few players could get away with calling another NBA star their first born.