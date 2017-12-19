Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Kevin Durant jokes that high number of shot attempts was for Kobe night
Posted by on December 19, 2017

Kevin Durant did his best Kobe Bryant impression on the night that the Lakers legend had both his jerseys — No. 8 and No. 24 — retired during halftime of the Warriors-Lakers game at Staples Center.

Durant attempted 29 shots in the 116-114 overtime win — making only 10 of them — but that didn’t stop him from shooting. He finished Monday’s game with 36 points, none of them more important than the two he garnered on the game-winning jumper. The Warriors star spoke to reporters after the game, and dropped a funny line about his high volume of shot attempts being for Kobe.

“That was a Kobe night,” Durant said, in a video posted by Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I had to get them up tonight for Kobe … I feel like I got good shots all night, I feel like some I rushed, trying to get it all back at once. So I just tried to slow down there in the fourth quarter and overtime, and coach called some great things, and I was able to hit a few shots.”

Durant did indeed hit a few shots toward the end of the game, most notably a game-winning, 22-footer over Lonzo Ball. The Warriors star used a great crossover to shake Ball and then calmly drained the jumper, which was reminiscent of some game-winning shots Bryant hit during the course of his career.

“It felt great leaving my hands,” he said. “I made a solid move, my handle was tight, and I had seen some separation, and I tried to just raise up and follow through and go through all my routine and my fundamentals as a jumpshooter, and it was able to go in.”

All in all, it did appear to be a “Kobe night” for Durant. He got posterized on a massive dunk by Larry Nance, and also struggled to find his shot throughout much of the game, but kept firing. His persistence paid off when he hit the game-winner to lift his team to victory. It was the most fitting ending to the night that many will remember for Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys being unveiled in the rafters at Staples Center.