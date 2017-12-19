Kevin Durant did his best Kobe Bryant impression on the night that the Lakers legend had both his jerseys — No. 8 and No. 24 — retired during halftime of the Warriors-Lakers game at Staples Center.

Durant attempted 29 shots in the 116-114 overtime win — making only 10 of them — but that didn’t stop him from shooting. He finished Monday’s game with 36 points, none of them more important than the two he garnered on the game-winning jumper. The Warriors star spoke to reporters after the game, and dropped a funny line about his high volume of shot attempts being for Kobe.

“That was a Kobe night,” Durant said, in a video posted by Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I had to get them up tonight for Kobe … I feel like I got good shots all night, I feel like some I rushed, trying to get it all back at once. So I just tried to slow down there in the fourth quarter and overtime, and coach called some great things, and I was able to hit a few shots.”

Durant did indeed hit a few shots toward the end of the game, most notably a game-winning, 22-footer over Lonzo Ball. The Warriors star used a great crossover to shake Ball and then calmly drained the jumper, which was reminiscent of some game-winning shots Bryant hit during the course of his career.

“It felt great leaving my hands,” he said. “I made a solid move, my handle was tight, and I had seen some separation, and I tried to just raise up and follow through and go through all my routine and my fundamentals as a jumpshooter, and it was able to go in.”

All in all, it did appear to be a “Kobe night” for Durant. He got posterized on a massive dunk by Larry Nance, and also struggled to find his shot throughout much of the game, but kept firing. His persistence paid off when he hit the game-winner to lift his team to victory. It was the most fitting ending to the night that many will remember for Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys being unveiled in the rafters at Staples Center.