NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Cavs superstar LeBron James are the two best players in the league right now.

It depends on who you talk to, but many now believe fans witnessed a passing of the torch in the Finals, with Durant now the best player on the planet.

Judging by all the clutch shots he knocked down every time the Cavs got back in the game — en route to winning MVP — I think he’s earned that title.

It’s unclear what James thinks about that subject, but maybe the two briefly discussed it during their warm embrace after Monday night’s Game 5 was in the books.

Here they are having a few words and hugging it out.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant hug it out after the final buzzer. #Respect pic.twitter.com/hP48has4jM — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 13, 2017

They clearly have a lot of respect for one another.