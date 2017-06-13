There’s nothing like the relationship between a boy and his mother, especially in the case of Kevin Durant, whose mom raised him and put a roof over his head.

So it was no surprise when Durant won his first-ever NBA title on Monday night, the first person to celebrate with him was his mother, Wanda, followed by teammate Stephen Curry.

Here’s what the emotional embrace on the court looked like:

An emotional Kevin Durant and his mother at center court celebrating his first championship. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/DELBWCvUfL — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) June 13, 2017

Kevin Durant and his Mother 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fdvUxVWAcF — Motivate Athlete (@MotiveAthelete) June 13, 2017

Kevin Durant looks at his Mother Wanda and says "We did it.I told you when I was 8 years old" pic.twitter.com/0WqPlWJFLC — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 13, 2017

Those clips provide all the feels. Good luck watching all three without shedding a single tear.

What a moment for KD and his mother. That’s what sports are all about, and why we play the game. Congrats to the Durant household.