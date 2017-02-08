Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City this Saturday, where the fans he left behind and a guy by the name of Russell Westbrook await.

The meeting is the third of four games between the two teams this year, but the first two took place in Golden State.

Naturally, reporters have asked about the return, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein:

“I know they’re going to be rowdy in there, man. I’ve been a part of some of the loudest nights in that arena. So I know it’s not going to be the friendliest welcome, but, like I said, I can’t wait to see the people that I really built relationships with over my time there and, you know, I’m sure fans that I got to know throughout my time playing there, even though they might not cheer for me out loud, I’ll give ’em a wink and they know what we had deep down inside.”

Durant hasn’t had any problems against his old team just yet. In a 122-96 blowout earlier this year, he dropped 39 points while Westbrook only managed 20. Later, a 121-100 win, Durant poured in 40 while Westbrook mustered 27.

A change of locale alters what has been a lopsided matchup thus far. As Durant notes, this is going to be one of the craziest environments of the regular season.

Given the storylines and results so far, Saturday could turn into one of the best games of the year.