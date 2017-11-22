Kevin Durant may have downplayed the effect the Oklahoma City crowd would have on him during Wednesday’s game at Chesapeake Energy Arena, but it’s clear that the Thunder and Warriors remain heated rivals, and that won’t be changing anytime soon.

Durant was booed by fans during pregame introductions, and they didn’t let up when the game tipped off, either, as KD was heckled nearly every time he touched the ball.

The animosity spread over onto the court as well, when Russell Westbrook deflected a Stephen Curry pass in the third quarter of the game and then converted on a layup attempt after being fouled. Westbrook celebrated by pounding his chest, and that didn’t go over well with the Warriors.

Soon after, it was time for two former teammates to get into it — as Durant and Westbrook did when the two went face-to-face at the end of a play. Durant attempted to drive the lane, but Westbrook swatted the ball out of bounds, and made sure to let KD know about it by shaking his head to rub it in. The two then had some words, and later got too close for comfort — going forehead-to-forehead while jawing with each other.

Durant and Westbrook were eventually separated by teammates, which ended the skirmish. But it’s clear the two still really don’t like one another.