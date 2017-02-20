Posted byon
There was a lot of talk about how Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook would interact playing alongside each other for the Western Conference at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.
But the two seemed to be able to put their differences aside early in the game at least, working a sweet give-and-go that led to a dunk.
Westbrook, who was the first sub in the game, threw a pass to KD, who then tossed an alley-oop to his former teammate. And Russ slammed it home.
The reaction from the bench was hilarious afterward.
Still, it’s unlikely that the two are bros once again.