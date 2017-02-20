There was a lot of talk about how Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook would interact playing alongside each other for the Western Conference at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

But the two seemed to be able to put their differences aside early in the game at least, working a sweet give-and-go that led to a dunk.

Westbrook, who was the first sub in the game, threw a pass to KD, who then tossed an alley-oop to his former teammate. And Russ slammed it home.

Kevin Durant just threw an alley-oop to Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/FuzbjFEuEo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2017

The reaction from the bench was hilarious afterward.

hdsportsclips: Benches reaction to KD Westbrook duo 😂😂 TNT NBA All-Star Game: From New Orle… https://t.co/iVk86HKcVM pic.twitter.com/neEQRWkv9B — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 20, 2017

Still, it’s unlikely that the two are bros once again.