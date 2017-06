Kevin Durant put the moves on LeBron James early in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

It happened when Durant received a cross-court inbounds pass and set up on the perimeter. James stepped out to guard him, and Durant used a great shot fake — which LBJ fell for — to send his opponent to the floor.

Durant blew by him, then finished off the play with an emphatic dunk.

Someone please pick LeBron up off the floor pic.twitter.com/DFxxt7Kzb4 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 2, 2017

We can expect many more highlight-reel plays during this series. Stay tuned.