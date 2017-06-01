Fans of NBA teams not named the Golden State Warriors might want to look away now.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Chris Haynes, Durant is willing to take less than the max to help the Warriors retain key pieces such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

In other words, Durant’s thinking dynasty:

But because Durant is willing to take less than the maximum he is eligible for this season, according to league sources, the Warriors would not need to create room under the cap to re-sign him and thus would not need to renounce their rights to any of their other free agents. While sources stressed that Durant has not yet decided on how to structure his next contract, it is believed he’s willing to take less than the maximum he’s eligible for this summer in order to keep the Warriors core together and give them the best chance of contending for years to come.

This is a fluid situation—as was his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. But it should concern the rest of the NBA that we’re now approaching an era in which the league’s biggest stars might take rather notable cuts in pay if it helps them compete for a ring.

Those who don’t want to see this happen better become fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers in a hurry. LeBron James and Co. stormed back from 3-1 in the Finals last year to steal a win and perhaps spurred Durant to the Warriors in the first place. Maybe another victory this time has the opposite effect.

Either way, Durant might have a long-term plan in place to keep the Warriors together.