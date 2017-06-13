Kevin Durant silenced his critics by playing at an otherworldly level in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Durant had previously heard that he wasn’t “clutch” enough, and wasn’t good enough to win a title on his own. Well, when his team needed him most in games, with the Cavs mounting comebacks, Durant seemed to drain every shot when called upon at the most pivotal moment, including the late three-point dagger in Game 3.

And on top of all that, he won Finals MVP, in a race that wasn’t even close.

That earned him his first-ever beer shower, even though he’s not a big fan of beer. We know this because he chugged some in the locker-room celebration and spit it out.

Kevin Durant does not like beer. pic.twitter.com/3zt8jhAnro — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 13, 2017

It’s not only beer, either. KD is clearly not a big fan of alcohol.

Kevin Durant wraps his presser: "I'm talking too much at this point, probably had too many beers…haven't had a beer since February, so…" — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 13, 2017

Regardless of his taste for beer, this was fun to watch.

Kevin Durant, Stone Cold Steve Austin beer smash attempt. pic.twitter.com/BzbpcHRAJP — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 13, 2017

I guess I’ll never be able to run into KD in a bar and buy him a drink. Dang.