Kevin Durant’s spider senses kicked in during a media session on Tuesday, and he nearly bolted out of a presser because of it.

Durant was speaking at the podium, when an air conditioning unit above him began making odd noises, causing him to pause and look up to diagnose the situation.

“It’s scaring me a little bit,” KD said. “Yeah, that thing’s shaking a little bit, buddy.”

😲😂🤔 The Cavs plotting on Kevin Durant? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Df4HLM502A — The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) June 6, 2017

At the end of the day, everything turned out alright, and Durant was not crushed by an air conditioning unit (like what happened in the first episode of this season’s “Fargo”).