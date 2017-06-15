Dynasty talk surrounding the Golden State Warriors is premature—Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have to stick with the team for that to be possible.

Though it seems obvious both guys will stick with the Warriors after casually dismantling the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s worth mentioning one or both guys could end up leaving the team.

Remember, Durant has a player option this summer and Curry is an outright free agent.

It sounds like Warriors fans can rest easy, though. Here’s what Durant had to say on the subject, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“It’s a special team, a special group. It’s a business of basketball, obviously, so nothing is for sure, but here, I feel like we can work that out and everybody will have a chance to do this again next year. It’s easier said than done, obviously, but that’s the goal.”

Durant went as far as admitting he’s starting to think about this summer, but the theme of wanting to stay remained: “The last couple of days I’ve thought about it,” he said. “But like I said, we’ll all figure something out. We’ll work something out. Like I said, I want to be here. We just won a championship, man. Let’s see if we can do it again. That’s the thing.”

Curry added his own comments:

“It would mean everything [to stay together],” Curry said. “What we’ve built here is truly special. It’s unique, it’s something that you don’t want to see end at all. All the pieces that we have are important to the equation of winning a championship and competing for a championship every single year. So, it is a business. There are decisions that need to be made every single year, and you have to assess the situation as it is.”

The Warriors could lose other key components this offseason such as Andre Iguodala. But the real story here is Durant and Curry for obvious reasons. The Warriors can make up other losses around those guys by finding players who fit Steve Kerr’s system. One of the big two leaving isn’t something the team can simply fix overnight.

Alas, it doesn’t sound like Durant or Curry have any yearnings to leave now. It’s legacy-building time, not leaving after one ring.