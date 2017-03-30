Kevin Durant, currently on the shelf with an injury, doesn’t want to hear about the NBA’s supposed resting-players problem.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James and others have come under fire as of late for the issue, which indeed robs fans of seeing players they hoped to see when they purchased tickets.

Durant recently pointed out the complaints center on star players, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes:

“The truth about it is, it’s only for a couple of players in the league,” Durant told ESPN. “They don’t care if the 13th man on the bench [rests]. It’s only for like LeBron [James], Steph [Curry], [James] Harden, Russell [Westbrook]. It’s only for like five players. So you want a rule just for those five players?”

Durant made a point to say he understands why the fans feel the way they do about the matter:

“And I also get if I was a fan and could afford to get tickets, and I’m circling LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook on my calendar, I would want to see them play live. I would be disappointed as well. I see it from the fans’ perspective and the players’ perspective. I’m caught right in the middle.”

It’s a well-thought response to the biggest issue in the NBA today.

Simply put, the NBA has a scheduling issue. Some might say games during the regular season don’t matter, though the real issue is simply the length of the season and the toll it takes on the body. Given the fact players and coaches are paid to win titles, it only makes sense they want to go into the playoffs fully rested.

Fans will naturally be more upset a guy like Durant needs rest. It’s a catch-22, though. Every player on every team rests at some point regardless of the coverage it gets.

Clearly the league has something to think about this offseason.

