Kevin Durant wanted to rent out Mahogany Steakhouse in downtown Oklahoma City after Saturday night’s game against the Thunder, but the Golden State Warriors star forward was denied because the owner, Dave Osborn, wants to stay true to Thunder players and fans.

“We thought about it,” Osborn told USA TODAY Sports. “But we were like, ‘No, a lot of our Thunder players and fans come in after the game.’ So we said no, and then 15 or 20 minutes later they called back.

“And he said, ‘Well, I talked to Kevin and he said that the Thunder players could come in if we booked out the restaurant.’ And we just said no again, because once again all the Thunder players come in and we don’t really want them to be upset. And in the long run, I think we lose business. We just wanted to stay true to our fans and our players and not book out the restaurant for one night.

“They said they’d spend anywhere from $30,000 to $35,000, when they come and book out the restaurant, is what was told to me,” he said. “At the end of the day, it wasn’t (personal), just taking care of our people. I can’t shut down for that, and then we’ll have 100 or something people in here after the game, and to turn them away I don’t want to do that.”

Durant makes his much-anticipated return to Oklahoma City for the first time as a member of the Warriors. Many of OKC’s fans are still upset about Durant leaving in free agency. That Osborn denied Durant just goes to show you how loyal OKC is to its team.