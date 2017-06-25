There was a time when Oklahoma City Thunder fans poked fun at Kevin Durant, claiming he was soft, and sticking a “cupcake” label on him.

And then he came out and dominated the 2017 NBA Playoffs — saving his best for last in the Finals — capped off by his first title win and also Finals MVP honors.

Still, Durant wants to make sure he remembers what the “scouting report” on him was, so he recently posted a photo wearing a “cupcake” cap, because of course he did.

Kevin really put a ring instead of a cherry on top of the cupcake 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1GVaFNbQet — Julie Phayer (@juliephayer) June 24, 2017

Anyone buying one if they ever go on sale?