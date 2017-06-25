Posted byon
There was a time when Oklahoma City Thunder fans poked fun at Kevin Durant, claiming he was soft, and sticking a “cupcake” label on him.
And then he came out and dominated the 2017 NBA Playoffs — saving his best for last in the Finals — capped off by his first title win and also Finals MVP honors.
Still, Durant wants to make sure he remembers what the “scouting report” on him was, so he recently posted a photo wearing a “cupcake” cap, because of course he did.
Anyone buying one if they ever go on sale?