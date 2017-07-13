Kevin Durant may now have a championship win under his belt, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t sick of hearing all the “jumping ship” jokes. So when Peyton Manning went in that direction during his opening monologue at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, it really did not go over well.

Manning got many laughs at Durant’s expense, when he roasted KD for his decision to leave the Thunder and join the Warriors. And here’s what he had to say about it:

“Our gymnastics team is so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning quipped.

Durant’s reaction said it all, as he was clearly not feeling Manning’s joke.

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL 😂 A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

If interested, you can watch the entire opening monologue in the video below.

We can’t blame KD for reacting that way — those jokes have run their course. It’s time to move on.