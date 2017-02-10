One thing Dion Waiters has never lacked is confidence.

Even when the Heat guard was fighting for minutes coming off the bench as a member of the Thunder in the past, he always believed in his abilities and tried to score the basketball whenever possible. Often, though, his selfish play hurt the team, on both ends of the floor.

Waiters is having a career year this season, though, averaging 15.5 points per game, with a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Still, that didn’t stop Kevin Durant from poking some fun at his former teammate, which he recently did in speaking to Bill Simmons on the most recent edition of his podcast.

KD on Dion Waiters 😂 pic.twitter.com/j3gv9pQeW4 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) February 10, 2017

“You’re not even the second option!” is a pretty hilarious one-liner, because it’s true.

Durant trolled him pretty hard there. Now that they’re no longer teammates, he’s free to say whatever he wants. And the new and improved villainous version of Durant does not hold back, and says what’s on his mind. That’s exactly what he did here.