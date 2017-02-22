Coaching is so important in today’s NBA, which you can see by young players that fail to develop in poorly-run organizations, only to be moved to another team where they go on to thrive.

And sure, sometimes it’s about the player’s mindset, lack of effort, system they play in or weapons around them, but most of the time the most important factor in player development is the coaching staff that helps mold them.

Kevin Garnett believes there’s more to that, though, and that it starts at the youth level. He ripped the AAU for not teaching young players some of the game’s fundamentals to better prepare them for life at the pro level. The future Hall of Famer also believes the AAU has instilled a strong sense of entitlement in the younger players, and he’s not wrong, not at all.

“Our league now is at a point where you have to teach more than anything. AAU has killed our league,” he said. “Seriously, I hate to even say this, but it’s real. From the perspective that these kids are not being taught anything. They have intentions and they want things, but the way they see it is not how our league works. You earn everything in this league. You’re not entitled to anything.”

Kevin Garnett on how AAU has ruined the NBA because it's created entitled kids pic.twitter.com/M9kDuJCHsn — Jimmy Knutson (@JimmyKnutson) February 21, 2017

It’s not the first time someone has mentioned millennials and entitlement in the same breath, and certainly won’t be the last. And Garnett, well, he makes a great point, and hopefully someone that can make a difference is listening.