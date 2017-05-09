Kevin Garnett got the gang back together on Monday night, and it was pretty cool to watch. It’s unclear why he chose that particular day, but there had been a lot of talk about a Celtics 2008 team reunion, and it finally happened on Monday.

The rumors were true, as Ray Allen was not in attendance. In fact, pretty much everyone aside from Allen was there — Paul Pierce, Glen Davis, Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Perkins all showed up and appeared on KG’s “Area 21.”

“I’ve got my whole squad here!” KG announced.

Allen might be regretting that decision to leave the Celtics for the Heat right about now.