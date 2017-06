Kevin Hart is now eating crow, after initially believing that Kevin Durant wasn’t clutch enough to win an NBA title.

Hart, who is a big LeBron James fan, probably was rooting for the Cavs to repeat as NBA champions, but that wasn’t to be.

Instead, he admitted he was wrong about Durant, and congratulated KD on winning a title. He did manage to sneak in a jab about how Durant is controlled by his mother, because he can’t do anything without trying to be funny.

Just Kevin being Kevin.