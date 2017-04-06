Kevin Love was on the other end of an errant pass before Wednesday’s game, and it was pretty funny to watch.

It must have sucked for Love, but it was pretty entertaining for us, and probably the Celtics faithful at TD Garden as well.

Here’s what it looked like.

The action itself was funny, but JR Smith’s reaction was just as great.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter