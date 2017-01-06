Kevin Love has no chill—the man wants that All-Star berth this year.

With voting open on Twitter, Love dropped a vote for himself on his account featuring 2.23 million followers. He also dropped votes for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson.

It’s the vote for himself, though, that stands out the most:

Awesome and hilarious balled into one tweet still gaining steam.

Love hasn’t made the ASG since 2014 and only has three appearances despite a strong career, so it makes sense he’d want to get back to the showcase.

That said, Love made it clear recently he doesn’t need an appearance to justify his level of play, per Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor:

“I think you come in every year hoping to play well, play your best and I believe in my heart every year — and it’s not like I forgot how to play — I’m an All-Star caliber player. I don’t necessarily need All-Star appearances to show that,” Love recently told cleveland.com. “If we continue to win and we keep playing well I think there’s a goal and it’s within reach. But it’s not something I’m going out every night saying I have to be an All-Star.”

Love doesn’t need to get to the ASG, but he sure wants to make it there.

It’s hard to argue, too, as Love averages 21.8 points and 10.9 rebounds this year, both increases from last year’s championship run.