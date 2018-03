Cavs forward Kevin Love does a great job of stretching the floor and also provides some athleticism in the paint — two things the team is missing right now.

Love suffered a broken left hand roughly one month ago, but he’s already back practicing, as we recently learned. He was seen working out with the team on Thursday, with a brace on his left hand.

Kevin Love back on the floor at #Cavs shoot around today. Rocking a soft brace on that injured hand (via @lexhooper). pic.twitter.com/3HADUG9aQ8 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 1, 2018

It appears that Love will return in the next few weeks — just in time for the playoffs.