The NBA Finals don’t tip off until Thursday, but the trash talk is already heating up ahead of the three-match between the Warriors and Cavs.

Golden State hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy when the teams first met, but Cleveland returned the favor coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win last year.

And the Warriors want nothing more to avenge their chokejob, which they’ve been adamant about. Draymond Green was the most recent player to speak about it, as he said he and his teammates wanted to “annihilate” the Cavs.

Reporters asked Kevin Love about it on Saturday, and here’s what he had to say in response:

“He’s competitive,” Love said. “He’s one of the most competitive players in the league and he kind of spoke this into existence. He’s a guy who said he wanted us, and he has us starting next Thursday and you know he’s a guy who brings it every single night, so now with the way the Finals went down last year if I were in his shoes, I would want the same thing.”

K-Love responds to Draymond's trash talk from earlier this season (via @cavs) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on May 27, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

It’s no surprise to see Love take the high road, that’s his style. Reporters should see what J.R. Smith has to say about Green’s comments.