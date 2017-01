Kevin Owens was able to retain his title against Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday night, but it came with a price.

At one point in the match, when it looked like Owens was taking control, things got interesting. Owens pulled him up to the turnbuckle, but Reigns responded with a vicious Superman Punch that sent the champion flying into a stack of chairs.

Owens rallied, though, and ended up retaining his belt when it was all said and done. That’s what champions do.