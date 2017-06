Tristan Thompson used his good-luck charm to help him out before Game 2 of the NBA Finals tipped off on Sunday night.

His girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, baked him Cavs-themed cupcakes and posted about it on social media. Here’s what they looked like.

Kardashian curse SMFH warriors in 2 pic.twitter.com/bqjqp7f28k — BasketballGod (@Thirst22) June 4, 2017

They looked cool, but who knows what they tasted like.