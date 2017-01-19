Despite eight games played and a high frequency of long, high-pressure kicks, there still hasn’t been a missed field goal in the NFL playoffs.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, kickers are a perfect 33-for-33 on field goals in the playoffs—with the zero misses representing the lowest ever before the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Kickers have yet to miss a FG this postseason (33 for 33). The previous low for misses entering the conference finals was two, per Elias. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 19, 2017

Kickers have missed two extra points. Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Steven Hauschka of the Seattle Seahawks each missed one.

But kickers have been perfect on any kick worth three points.

Boswell, who made six field goals in the Steelers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, is 7-for-7 in the postseason.

Kickers have made all five attempts from over 50 yards, including two each from the Green Bay Packers’ Mason Crosby and the Dallas Cowboys’ Dan Bailey. Crosby and Bailey combined for three 50-yard kicks in the final two minutes of play during Green Bay’s win over Dallas in the NFC Divisional Round.

Kickers are also 9-for-9 on field goals of 40-49 yards.

More than likely, this field goal perfection can only mean one thing: A team is going to lose a trip to the Super Bowl on a missed kick this weekend.