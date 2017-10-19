Kike Hernandez is all the rage after crushing a grand slam in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night.

Hernandez broke the game wide open in the third inning, crushing an offspeed pitch into the basket above the Wrigley Field ivy, giving the Dodgers a 7-0 lead.

Kike Hernandez put away the Cubs with this one@EephusPod pic.twitter.com/HyMSL0ELXN — The Ledge (@TheLedgeSports) October 20, 2017

Hernandez, who normally comes in to pitch hit, has been doing pretty well off the field as well. Check out his wife, Mariana Vicente, courtesy of her Instagram and Hernandez’s Twitter account.

Moving on!!! 🙌 @suzannavilla #NLCS A post shared by Mariana Vicente (@marianavicente) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

Still not over it. #sorrynotsorry #bestdayever 💞 A post shared by Mariana Vicente (@marianavicente) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

All the bling @vivianadontanon_jewelry 😏(repost: @guilliani_ ) A post shared by Mariana Vicente (@marianavicente) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

He gets me. ❤️ (📸: @jon.soohoo) A post shared by Mariana Vicente (@marianavicente) on May 29, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

The two recently got married over the summer.

I'm gonna marry the woman of my dreams!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EFIqz7bor0 — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) July 13, 2017

Hopefully Vicente won’t have a Kardashian-like effect on the Dodgers — something that has been known to plague LA-area teams — who are celebrating a NLCS win.