The Sports Daily
LOOK: Check out Kike Hernandez’s stunning wife after NLCS hero hit grand slam
Posted by on October 19, 2017

Kike Hernandez is all the rage after crushing a grand slam in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night.

Hernandez broke the game wide open in the third inning, crushing an offspeed pitch into the basket above the Wrigley Field ivy, giving the Dodgers a 7-0 lead.

Hernandez, who normally comes in to pitch hit, has been doing pretty well off the field as well. Check out his wife, Mariana Vicente, courtesy of her Instagram and Hernandez’s Twitter account.

The two recently got married over the summer.

Hopefully Vicente won’t have a Kardashian-like effect on the Dodgers — something that has been known to plague LA-area teams — who are celebrating a NLCS win.