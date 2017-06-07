Who said the Sacramento Kings were done with blockbuster trades?

A few months after shipping away DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Kings might turn around and pull off a blockbuster trade to move into the top three of the 2017 NBA draft.

The target? Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Here’s ESPN’s Chad Ford:

There’s talk inside the organization about combining picks Nos. 5 and 10 to move up in the draft to secure Fox. If they found a taker, that would be a high price to pay to move up two to three spots.

As for the reasoning:

Fox came in to work out with the Kings this week, and there is a strong impulse to get him. They think he’s a nice complement to Buddy Hield and he would really ramp up the rebuilding of their culture. The problem is that Sacramento has become his floor, not his ceiling.

Fox is a prospect with one of the highest ceilings in the draft, even if he does come in at all of 169 pounds. He’ll remind many of John Wall out of college thanks to his shaky jumper and lack of range, which he counteracts with elite athleticism, great defense and elite slashing ability.

Still, this is a huge asking price for one player. Fox would get others around him involved well and help the team move on from names like Darren Collison and Ty Lawson, but is he better than adding two prospects high in the order?

The Kings might aim to find out.