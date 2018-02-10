Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was virtually unguardable in Friday’s 118-100 win over the Kings.

Lillard scored 50 points in only 29 minutes of action, as he was so hot that the team didn’t even need him to play in the fourth quarter. The Blazers star drained 16 of 26 shots he attempted, including eight of 13 three-pointers. His team was +18 with him on the floor, and he also managed to dish out six assists.

This tweet puts Lillard’s amazing performance in perspective.

Damian Lillard is the 3rd player in NBA history with 50 or more points in fewer than 30 minutes played. He joins teammate CJ McCollum who tallied 50 points in 29 minutes on January 31 and Klay Thompson, who had 60 points in 29 minutes in December 2016. via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2018

The Kings felt Lillard’s wrath in the game, and the team was apparently willing to do whatever it took to get him to ease up on them. Check out this funny tweet the Kings sent during the game in reacting to Lillard’s stellar showing.

Alright already, we'll listen to the mixtape. Just pls stop, @Dame_Lillard — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 10, 2018

For the record, Lillard — whose rap name is Dame D.O.L.L.A. — has produced some quality tracks, which you can listen to here. As for his performance in Friday’s game, he literally could not miss, and it’s easy to understand why the Kings were willing to do whatever it took for him to eventually cool off from the field (which never happened).