Buddy Hield has been one of the most disappointing players in the 2016 rookie class this season, but don’t tell that to Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé.

Hield has been nearly invisible this season, failing to make a difference in any of the Pelicans’ games so far. He’s averaged 8.6 points per game, in 20.4 minutes, which is pretty awful for a shooting guard. And he’s making only 39.2 percent of his field-goal attempts, a number that certainly doesn’t cut it in this league.

Critics will say we’re overreacting as he’s only a rookie, but if you’re a 2-guard and you can’t knock down shots, then that’s a serious issue which isn’t going to just be fixed overnight.

But Vivek doesn’t see it that way, and believes Hield’s ceiling is astronomically high.

Source familiar w/ Kings’ thinking: "Vivek thinks Buddy [Hield] has Steph Curry potential.” Am told that fixation was a key driver in deal. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 20, 2017

Vivek has been known to say some ridiculous things over the years, but this comment certainly ranks high on that list. Although, it remains to be seen if it will top his most laughable comment of all-time, when he likened Nik Stauskas to both Steph and teammate Klay Thompson.

"He shoots like Steph and he's big like Klay." – @Vivek — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 28, 2014

Obviously, Vivek is just trying to deflect all the criticism that the team received over the DeMarcus Cousins trade, in which the Pelicans robbed them blindly. Steph is in a league of his own as far as pure shooters go, and it’s time to ease up with all the comparisons to him.