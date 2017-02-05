Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is looking for a big contract in the offseason, so all eyes are on him right now, on and off the field.

Cousins played in a charity flag football game in Katy, Texas on Saturday, and was quite into it. At one point at the end of the game, Cousins was trying to put together a late drive to take the lead. But an official took too long to spot the ball, and the clock ran out.

So Cousins decided to angrily shove the official, which isn’t something you normally see at a flag football game.

Kirk Cousins got angry and shoved a volunteer ref during a charity flag football game. pic.twitter.com/sXZiNYJPxG — Hardys® (@HardysMedia) February 5, 2017

Cousins is usually pretty even-tempered, so that was an odd moment.