Quarterback Kirk Cousins will soon hit the market, and it appears likely that when it’s all said and done, he’ll have been awarded a deal that pays him a higher average annual salary of any free agent this particular year.

Cousins bid farewell to Redskins fans in a blog post on Monday, and he even managed to tag the Jets and Vikings at the bottom of it.

Kirk Cousins tagged the Jets and Vikings in his "goodbye to Redskins fans" post. Gotta love the pettiness. pic.twitter.com/OdAgS2HRns — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) March 12, 2018

He eventually removed the tags, but the subtle message remains. As for the content of the post itself, Cousins remained classy as usual. Here’s what he wrote:

“As I’m about to make one of the bigger decisions of my life, I’ll be saying goodbye to my familiar life as a Redskin. After calling Washington home for the past six years, the team has decided to move on to another option and, in turn, my family and I will be moving on as well.

Knowing I will not be putting on a Redskins jersey next season, it’s hard to look back at all that’s taken place and not become emotional. I will forever be grateful to Mike Shanahan for taking a chance on me in the 2012 draft. At the time, many people saw his selection as foolish. Time proved otherwise and taught me that there are no guarantees in this business — if you work hard and learn from your mistakes, good things can happen. For the first time in 11 years I will participate in choosing where I play. Having said this, I would not trade the past decade for anything.”

Cousins appears to be excited now that the bidding war has begun, and understandably so.