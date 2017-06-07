Maybe the Washington Redskins won’t hit quarterback Kirk Cousins with a third consecutive franchise tag after all.

It’s an option we discussed in depth recently because the two sides haven’t come any closer to an agreement. A new report, though, suggests things are trending toward a positive direction.

What changed? The involvement of owner Dan Snyder and personal meetings, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

One reason for the positive outlook is that Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has gotten involved, making it known how much Washington wants to re-sign Cousins. At last month’s owners meetings in Chicago, Redskins president Bruce Allen and Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney had their first face-to-face meeting in the two years that Washington has used the franchise tag on the starting quarterback, sources said. It was the first of two face-to-face meetings between the two sides, as they continue to negotiate a long-term deal.

Sounds so simple, right?

The Redskins have openly flirted with trying to find an improvement on Cousins, who puts the team in a better position than perhaps about half the league, but doesn’t offer extreme upside.

In today’s league? That’s not a bad place to be for a few years. A third tag would cost the Redskins around $34 million. While Cousins might want a long-term deal like anyone else, the guranteed cash he’s making while the Redskins draft their feet is hard to complain about, really.

The sides have until July 15.