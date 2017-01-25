It’s unclear if Kirk Cousins has played his last game with the Redskins, now that former offensive coordinator Sean McVay has agreed to become the next head coach of the Rams.

Cousins could, once again, get the franchise tag, if the Skins are unsure about rewarding him with a lucrative long-term deal. This, obviously, probably won’t go over all that well with Cousins, so it’s also possible that he asks for a trade or takes that stance if he gets tagged again. Both the 49ers and Browns are reportedly interested in his services as well, so the team could potentially get a solid return in a trade.

With that being said, Cousins was asked about where he could end up next season, and told this to Conor Orr of NFL Media on Wednesday.

“I don’t know,” Cousins said. “I think you have to have an open mind but ultimately it’s not in my hands in the sense that the team is going to make that decision and I’ll react accordingly.”

Cousins pointed out that there’s a lot of uncertainty about the future, and that it’s hard to predict where he’ll end up.

“I’d love to have a crystal ball that tells me what I’m going to do next year and 50 years after that, but that’s not life,” he added. “And that’s not life in this league. I’ll just take it a year at a time and trust in the Lord’s plan. Trust that he has a plan and whatever happens, he’s in control.”

The next six weeks will be interesting, that’s for sure.