Aside from sharing the same last name, Kirk Cousins and DeMarcus Cousins really couldn’t be any different, as far as their personality is concerned.
Kirk is known for being even-tempered, while Boogie is a more vocal leader, and he’s seen his emotions get the best of him at times on the court.
So it was a bit surprising when a newspaper confused Kirk for Boogie, in writing about the altercation between him and Russell Westbrook.
Kirk apparently got wind of the typo, so he purchased a copy of the newspaper and tweeted out a funny reaction to it.
As far as his fighting skills go, Cousins likely wouldn’t hurt a fly.