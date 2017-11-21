Aside from sharing the same last name, Kirk Cousins and DeMarcus Cousins really couldn’t be any different, as far as their personality is concerned.

Kirk is known for being even-tempered, while Boogie is a more vocal leader, and he’s seen his emotions get the best of him at times on the court.

So it was a bit surprising when a newspaper confused Kirk for Boogie, in writing about the altercation between him and Russell Westbrook.

Kirk apparently got wind of the typo, so he purchased a copy of the newspaper and tweeted out a funny reaction to it.

Glad to see my fighting skills are getting proper recognition. @boogiecousins #cousins pic.twitter.com/2qQYtTm9gp — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 21, 2017

As far as his fighting skills go, Cousins likely wouldn’t hurt a fly.