Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins won’t be with the team much longer, as he’s set to hit the free-agent market in roughly two weeks. And with the salary cap set to increase in the future, one thing is very clear:

Cousins is going to get paid, big-time.

It’s not often that a quarterback with a proven track record, minimal injuries and a great attitude hits the free-agent market. And there are a few teams that feel they are a quarterback away from being able to “win now,” so it’s almost like Cousins can name his price.

And that’s exactly what he’s been doing.

A report from Mike Jurecki of ArizonaSports.com stated that Cousins is seeking $90 million guaranteed over three years, which would amount to record-breaking money, and would certainly benefit other quarterbacks that are up for new deals in the future.

Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers have to be loving this, as they’re next in line to get paid. And sure, it seems like a large amount of money, but some team is going to pay it. Right now, it appears that the Vikings, Cardinals, Jets and Broncos are the four teams that are most interested in Cousins, and at least one of them will likely break the bank for him.