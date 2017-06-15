Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is the latest to show up in the media as a golfer alongside President Donald Trump.

The man still fighting for a long-term contract with his team wasn’t about to miss an opportunity to golf with the POTUS and extended an open invitation to anyone else who might want to hit the links with him.

Mike Jones and David Fahrenthold of the Washington Post captured Cousins’ reaction:

“Great experience,” Cousins said after a Redskins practice in Ashburn on Wednesday. “I didn’t ever think that would happen. Had a good enough time that if there’s any former presidents in the D.C. area that want to give me a call, I’d love to meet them at one of the courses around here. I know lots of them are members at these courses and I’m not, so I’d love to get on and get to met them. Republican, Democrat, left, right, I’d love an invite.”

This is a good look for Cousins, who goes out of his way to address the overly politicized nature of things in the country right now by embracing either side for a round of golf.

Granted, Trump doesn’t have the best optics in the sporting world right now with the Golden State Warriors perhaps ready to skip a visit to the White House.

Here, though, Cousins puts on a strong example of how to handle the situation with class and not draft too much attention to himself.