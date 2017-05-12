Not only is Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins a student of the game of football, but he also approached education/high school just as seriously as well.

Cousins recently took to Instagram to show off one of the objects that helps drive and motivate him on a daily basis, and it’s not one you’d normally think of.

The Redskins signal-caller told his followers that this particular high school math test serves as motivation for him, since he scored a “C+” on it.

Sometimes our guests ask why I have this hanging above my desk. It's an old high school math quiz when I didn't study at all and got a C+… just a subtle reminder to me of the importance of preparation. If I don't prepare I get C's! A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on May 10, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Speaking of education, he also posted a photo of all the books he’s set to read in the near future.

The next stack of books to read through… A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on May 8, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

A “C+” isn’t even really all that bad, but Cousins sets the bar for himself high, apparently.