Not only is Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins a student of the game of football, but he also approached education/high school just as seriously as well.
Cousins recently took to Instagram to show off one of the objects that helps drive and motivate him on a daily basis, and it’s not one you’d normally think of.
The Redskins signal-caller told his followers that this particular high school math test serves as motivation for him, since he scored a “C+” on it.
Speaking of education, he also posted a photo of all the books he’s set to read in the near future.
A “C+” isn’t even really all that bad, but Cousins sets the bar for himself high, apparently.