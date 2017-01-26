Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t against playing on the franchise tag for a second straight season.

“We will cross that bridge when we come to it, but I would probably do what I did last year,” Cousins said, via James Walker of ESPN. “I will sign it and play with it. I’m not afraid.”

Cousins played the entire 2016 on the franchise tag, worth just under $20 million. He threw for 4,917 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but the Redskins finished 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC East last year.

The tag’s value would go up to almost $24 million if the Redskins decided to give Cousins the designation again in 2017.

The two sides would likely prefer to get a long-term deal done, but quarterback contracts remain one of the most complicated negotiations in sports. Cousins is an especially tricky case, given the continued uncertainty of his status as a top quarterback and the likely price tag required to sign him long term.

Another year of the tag wouldn’t be so bad for either side. Cousins would get another huge, one-year pay day, while the Redskins would get another year of evaluation on whether or not he’s capable of moving Washington closer to a Super Bowl.

Redskins owner Bruce Allen said Wednesday the franchise wants to get Cousins locked up long term.

“He knows our intent,” Allen said, according to JP Finlay of CSN Mid-Atlantic. “The goal is to get long term.”