Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins seems to have one foot out the door after playing under the franchise tag and seeking a long-term deal.

On the list of potential suitors, though, one had to think the Cleveland Browns didn’t have a high slot.

Apparently they do, though, with Cousins seemingly buying into the rebuilding effort put on by head coach Hue Jackson and the front office, according to 923 The Fan’s Ken Carman:

"Kirk's people believe the Browns can get turned around really quickly. He's not afraid to play in Cleveland."- @JasonColeBR — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) February 28, 2017

Though the Browns haven’t rebuilt well since coming into existence again, this new regime looks different. Jackson is slowly accumulating the right pieces and starting to round out a competitive roster, though a quarterback is still very much a need.

Cousins almost threw for 5,000 yards last year while playing under the tag for a team that never seemed to really want him. He’s one of the better starters at one of the league’s worst positions, though, so the Browns would be more than happy to have him on board, especially while he’s only 28 years old.

Cleveland doesn’t hear big-name players say they would like to join the team often. The franchise also happens to have a pair of first-round picks, so dealing one in a package for a proven NFL starting quarterback seems like a smart move.

Then again, this is probably a note just to help Cousins drum up interest. But if it encourages Cleveland to make a deal, both parties win.