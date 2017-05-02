A report surfaced during the 2017 NFL draft suggesting the Cleveland Browns had an interest in trading for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

This wasn’t a giant leap in logic. The Browns need a franchise quarterback and have plenty of draft assets to make an aggressive move. The Redskins keep flirting around with the idea of actually giving Cousin a long-term deal.

Talking about the Cousins-Browns report with Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan, though, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora ripped it and suggested the Redskins were having a good time:

“You have to be a reporter. You have to make phone calls. You have to have multiple sources,” La Canfora told Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan. “They were laughing inside the Redskins war room. I mean, laughing.”

Other than unnecessary shots at another reporter, Canfora went on to explain why the rumors weren’t logical given the happenings in the draft room:

So wait a minute, Snyder and literally everybody’s in one room, but somehow there’s a Kirk Cousins trade going on that nobody knows about inside that organization when Bruce is in the room, and Dan’s in the room and Doug? Like, everybody? A trade like that, if it were actually going to happen on draft day, which is in and of itself kind of a ludicrous proposition, I’ve got news for you: the owner’s involved in it.

Canfora brings up good points about the situation, though a reporter given bad information is a part of this business.

On its face, the Redskins probably don’t want to give up Cousins just yet. But the Browns putting out feelers isn’t outlandish at all—not only does the front office have the draft capital necessary to make such a move, head coach Hue Jackson has experience with a similar quarterback after working with Andy Dalton.

So while this rumor apparently got laughed off, don’t be shocked if it comes around again.