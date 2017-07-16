Seahawks linebackers K.J. Wright and Kevin Pierre-Louis took full advantage of a unique opportunity to do something that most people will never get the chance to do.

The two walked around the rim of the Space Needle on Wednesday — taking a stroll around the observation deck, 520 feet above ground.

Check out this bird’s-eye view of the Puget Sound.

Hands down the craziest thing I've done! #WalkedTheRim #SpaceNeedle #SpiderMan #MamaWasScaredWhenIFaceTimedHer A post shared by kj_wright34 (@kj_wright34) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Dope opportunity to walk around the #space needle #fredhutch #base2space, figured I might as well take full advantage with some poses haha A post shared by Kevin Pierre-Louis (@mrhyde_24) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

The unique walk was for the Base 2 Space event, in which climbers walk all 832 steps and then around the Space Needle’s “halo” at the top. It usually takes place in October, but these two linebackers got their own personal tour.