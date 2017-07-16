Posted byon
Seahawks linebackers K.J. Wright and Kevin Pierre-Louis took full advantage of a unique opportunity to do something that most people will never get the chance to do.
The two walked around the rim of the Space Needle on Wednesday — taking a stroll around the observation deck, 520 feet above ground.
Check out this bird’s-eye view of the Puget Sound.
The unique walk was for the Base 2 Space event, in which climbers walk all 832 steps and then around the Space Needle’s “halo” at the top. It usually takes place in October, but these two linebackers got their own personal tour.