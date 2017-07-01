A fan in China recently identified Klay Thompson’s biggest weakness.

We’ve now learned that a way to slow down one of the NBA’s best two-way players is to relentlessly tickle him.

Thompson has been in China on vacation, relishing in all the praise and attention fans have been showing him. It’s clear that he’s a star overseas, and he’s been treated that way.

But he is vulnerable, which was on full display when he arm wrestled a female fan. She revealed the blueprint to beating Thompson, which is to tickle him until his guard is completely down.

And it worked.

Down goes Thompson!