Warriors guard Klay Thompson was at a loss for words in a recent media session, or something.

Thompson spoke to reporters on Thursday, and had some trouble answering a question about how the Warriors look to maximize their possessions every time down the floor.

He started strong, but then rambled on and eventually trailed off. After some radio silence, he just apologized to reporters for not being able to finish answering the questions.

Here’s the full interview, if interested.

Not going to insinuate Klay was high or anything, but some of the signs were there. Maybe he was just tired. We’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.